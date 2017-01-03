Washington State Senate Chambers Get Braille Upgrade For Lt. Governor-Elect
In preparation for his term as Washington lieutenant governor, Cyrus Habib tested out new Braille systems Thursday designed to help him preside over the state Senate during the 2017 legislative session. Lt. Gov.-elect Cyrus Habib is among five statewide elected officials set to take office in Washington next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC