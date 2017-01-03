Washington state denies lease permit for proposed coal export terminal

Washington state dealt a blow Tuesday to the last remaining coal export terminal proposed along the West Coast, throwing the viability of the project into question. The state will not allow the developer to build the terminal's loading docks on state-owned land, outgoing Public Lands Commissioner Peter Goldmark announced, citing the developer's failure to answer questions about the structure of the loading dock, as well as questions about the overall financial viability of the project.

