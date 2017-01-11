Washington Republicans React To Inslee's Inauguration Speech
Washington state's Republican leaders met with the press to criticize and praise Gov. Jay Inslee's inauguration day speech. It's on everyone's mind and agenda in Olympia: funding education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
