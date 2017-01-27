Washington Mumps Outbreak: 300 Cases Around Spokane, Seattle
The Washington State Department of Health announced Wednesday 278 confirmed and probable cases of mumps since October in King County, where Seattle is location, along with Spokane, Pierce, Snohomish, and Yakima counties, CNN reported . The health department has found 160 confirmed or probable cases in King and another 80 in Spokane.
