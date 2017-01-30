Washington becomes first state to sue Trump over refugee order
Calling it an attack on religious freedom and a threat to the state economy, the state of Washington will go to court to try and prove President Trump's order on refugees is unconstitutional. Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his team has worked all weekend to prepare a lawsuit that will be filed Monday afternoon in federal court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|50 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|12 hr
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC