Washington becomes first state to sue...

Washington becomes first state to sue Trump over refugee order

14 hrs ago

Calling it an attack on religious freedom and a threat to the state economy, the state of Washington will go to court to try and prove President Trump's order on refugees is unconstitutional. Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his team has worked all weekend to prepare a lawsuit that will be filed Monday afternoon in federal court.

