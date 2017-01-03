University of Bristol vice-chancellor...

University of Bristol vice-chancellor with 323k salary claimed white tie suit on expenses

9 hrs ago Read more: This Is Bristol

Professor Brady, who is said to earn A 323,000 a year, is showed to have hired a suit for a white tie do on expenses and claimed A 4,400 for business lunches. The newspaper points out that, last May, staff at the University of Bristol went on strike after describing their latest pay offer as an "insult".

