Trump taps Giuliani for cybersecurity duties

In this photo taken with a television camera in front, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry after a meeting at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. less In this photo taken with a television camera in front, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry after a meeting at the foreign ... more In this Jan. 11, 2017, photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.