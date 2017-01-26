Trump sticks with tradition for presidential pen choice
President Donald Trump's John Hancock is getting some attention, but it turns out the President, who made his mark bucking tradition during the election, is sticking with a long-standing White House pen supplier. When he signs executive orders, Trump is using a Century II black lacquer and gold roller ball pen, made by manufacturer A. T. Cross.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC