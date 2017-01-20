Top-ranked OL choose Stanford over Washington

Foster Sarell, the nation's top-ranked offensive lineman, announced his intention to sign with Stanford, turning down a chance to stay close to home and play for the Huskies. Notre Dame, Nebraska and USC were his other finalists, and the 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle from Graham-Kapowsin High School had offers from virtually every major program in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.