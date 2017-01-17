The Latest: Washington's Yakima airport closed for ice storm
Airport spokesman Randy Beehler says crews were deicing the runway and taxiways to determine if the airport would be able to accommodate flights later Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Seattle issued an ice storm warning in Yakima and the Cascade Mountains Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Mon
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC