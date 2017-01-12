Student deaths revive concerns about roads to Pullman
The recent deaths of two Washington State University students while driving back from winter break have revived concerns about the safety of roadways leading to the rural college town of Pullman . Some students and parents are criticizing WSU officials for not delaying last Monday's start of classes because of hazardous driving conditions due to winter storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC