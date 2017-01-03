Senators join forces on legislation to punish Russia WASHINGTON (AP)...
Senate Republicans and Democrats joined forces Tuesday to directly challenge President-elect Donald Trump over Russia's interference in U.S. elections and for ongoing aggression in other parts of the world. The 10 lawmakers, five from each party, introduced sweeping legislation designed to go beyond the punishments against Russia already levied by the Obama administration and to demonstrate to Trump that forcefully responding to Moscow's meddling isn't a partisan issue.
