Second girl, 11, dies from her injuries after she and her cousin,...

It's a dog's life! From heads stuck in saucepans to falling through hammocks, owners share the most hilarious canine fails EVER Ex-wife of billionaire oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens 'ordered her African-American chef to cook her guests black people food' at $2,000-a-night luxury ranch George Michael's lover Fadi Fawaz reveals the singer died alone after he slept in his car and denies posting tweets saying the star had tried to kill himself many times Are YOU smart enough to ace this school exam? Simple test designed for 10-year-old's leaves the internet baffled with its trick questions Washington man, 37, is banned from a Starbucks for asking a barista, 16, out to dinner - and then claims he's a victim of AGEISM Obama's Russia sanctions are 'out of proportion' to hacking allegations and politically motivated, suggests Donald Trump's press secretary Slapped and screamed at by directors, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.