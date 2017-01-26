Scientists, activists and Insane Clow...

Scientists, activists and Insane Clown Posse: Everyonea s marching on Washington now

When as many as 500,000 people showed up in downtown Washington D.C. the day after Donald Trump's presidential inauguration for the Women's March, exceeding organizers' wildest expectations, activists around the world took note. In a politically divided and bitter country, the ability to gather so many supporters for one cause generated intense media coverage and hope among some about enacting change.

