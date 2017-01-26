Republicans eye appointment to Brian Dansel's seat in Washington Senate - Fri, 27 Jan 2017 PST

Rep. Shelly Short, R-Addy, right, speaks Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at an anti-abortion rally at the Capitol in Olympia, Washington. She is considered a frontrunner for the Senate seat representing northeastern Washington's 7th District, vacated this week by Brian Dansel, who is taking a job in President Donald Trump's administration.

