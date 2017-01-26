Putin consults his Security Council before talking to Trump - Fri, 27 Jan 2017 PST
Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred with his top officials Friday about relations with Washington a day before a scheduled call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, said on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" Friday that U.S. sanctions against Russia and other issues would be on the table during his conversation with Putin set for Saturday.
