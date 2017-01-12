Public housing's uncertain future und...

Public housing's uncertain future under Ben Carson

16 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

During his nomination hearing to become Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Thursday, Ben Carson assured his questioners that he would not seek to gut the agency or take rental assistance away from the millions of people who rely on it. That gave some reassurance to lawmakers and housing advocates who were concerned about Carson's lack of experience and about comments he has previously made about HUD and public assistance in general.

