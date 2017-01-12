Presidential farewell only a staple since Truman

Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 11:05AM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:36PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:36PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 3:36PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 4:52AM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 3:36PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.