President Obama gives farewell address
Watch live: President Obama gives farewell address The USA TODAY NETWORK will provide live coverage of this event. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://usat.ly/2jrH6Ar President Obama will call on the American people to work together as citizens when he gives his farewell address Tuesday evening from his hometown of Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC