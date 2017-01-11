Potential Ivanka Trump house deed is posted
The home, which is in Washington's tony Kalorama neighborhood and just blocks from the Obama's post-presidency residence, was sold to "Tracy DC Real Estate, Inc.," on December 22. The house's location was reported by the Washingtonian. Washington Fine Properties' William F. X. Moody, who assisted with the transaction, confirmed the move to CNN last week, though he wouldn't say if it was a purchase or a rental.
