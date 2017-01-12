Pence goes from outsider to Trump's i...

Pence goes from outsider to Trump's inside man in Congress

In this Jan. 4, 2017 photo, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mike Pence, who spent a dozen years in Congress before becoming Indiana's governor, is making frequent visits to Capitol Hill and promising close coordination with lawmakers as Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House.

