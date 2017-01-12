Pence goes from outsider to Trump's inside man in Congress

In this Jan. 4, 2017 photo, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mike Pence, who spent a dozen years in Congress before becoming Indiana's governor, is making frequent visits to Capitol Hill and promising close coordination with lawmakers as Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.