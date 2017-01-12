Pence goes from outsider to Trump's inside man in Congress
In this Jan. 4, 2017 photo, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mike Pence, who spent a dozen years in Congress before becoming Indiana's governor, is making frequent visits to Capitol Hill and promising close coordination with lawmakers as Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|47 min
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC