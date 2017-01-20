NORC Poll: Americans high on Obama, d...

NORC Poll: Americans high on Obama, divided on his legacy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this Jan. 7, 2009, file photo President-elect Barack Obama is welcomed by President George W. Bush for a meeting at the White House in Washington with former presidents, from left, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. More than half of Americans view President Barack Obama favorably as he leaves office, a new poll shows, but Americans remain deeply divided over his legacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is it time to get rid of the electoral college? Dec 21 coyote505 3
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09) Dec 19 Wolf 51
News The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed... Dec 16 Saskatoon Sojourn... 6
News Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o... Dec 14 Fcvk tRump 23
News Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07) Dec '16 Patriot 1,864
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Nov '16 Swamp Cabinet 50
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,199

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC