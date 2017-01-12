Nigeria: 'Trump May Ask Duty-Free U.S...

Nigeria: 'Trump May Ask Duty-Free U.S. Exports to Africa' - Cohen

Ambassador Herman Cohen was Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs under George Bush and is now the chairman and CEO Cohen & Woods International, a Washington based Africa focused group helping Western companies doing business in Africa. A founding member of the Corporate Council on Africa , Cohen who also runs a blog: CohenonAfrica.com - an analysis of politics and economic development on the continent, spoke with NDUKA NWOSU on the organisation and the achievements of its outgoing president Stephen Hayes, the prospects of the council under its new driver Florie Liser, the US-Nigeria relations in a future Trump administration and the expectations from the Buhari Administration moving the Nigerian economy forward.

Chicago, IL

