Nigeria: 'Trump May Ask Duty-Free U.S. Exports to Africa' - Cohen
Ambassador Herman Cohen was Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs under George Bush and is now the chairman and CEO Cohen & Woods International, a Washington based Africa focused group helping Western companies doing business in Africa. A founding member of the Corporate Council on Africa , Cohen who also runs a blog: CohenonAfrica.com - an analysis of politics and economic development on the continent, spoke with NDUKA NWOSU on the organisation and the achievements of its outgoing president Stephen Hayes, the prospects of the council under its new driver Florie Liser, the US-Nigeria relations in a future Trump administration and the expectations from the Buhari Administration moving the Nigerian economy forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC