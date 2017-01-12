Mumps outbreak in Washington worst in...

Mumps outbreak in Washington worst in years

The largest mumps outbreak the United States has seen in a decade or longer also is the worst in years in Washington, and its spread is ongoing in the South Sound. The local epicenter is in South King County - Auburn has 99 of the outbreak's reported 178 Washington mumps cases, according to state and county totals released this week .

