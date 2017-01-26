Most religious groups come out against Trump refugee order

Liz Glusman, from Washington, joins a crowd protesting in Lafayette Park near the White House during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority... . Protesters carry signs and chant in Lafayette Park near the White House during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from enteri... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.