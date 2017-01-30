Maryland lawmakers to push for recrea...

Maryland lawmakers to push for recreational marijuana

13 hrs ago

A group of Democratic lawmakers in Maryland want the state to join a growing number of others that have legalized marijuana for recreational use, taxing and regulating sales of the drug similar to the way the state deals with alcohol. Legislators said Monday that adults aged 21 and older in Maryland would be able to possess and grow limit amounts of marijuana if the two bills sponsored by Sen. Richard Madaleno , Del.

