Marco Rubio may not support Rex Tillersona s confirmation, but it likely wona t matter
At Rex Tillerson's confirmation hearing for Secretary of State, Sen. Marco Rubio presented the former ExxonMobile CEO with evidence that Russian president Vladamir Putin is a war criminal. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/#storylink=cpy Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., questions Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson during Tillerson's confirmation hearing before the committee, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC