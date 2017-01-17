Lynneice Washington steps into history as new district attorney in Bessemer Cutoff
As Lynneice Washington steps into the Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney's Office this morning to take the helm of that agency for the first time, she will also be walking into history. But when she began her campaign more than a year ago she had not even thought of the potential significance if she were elected, Washington said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Mon
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC