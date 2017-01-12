Justice IG to launch review FBI handling ofa
Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said the review was prompted by requests from federal lawmakers and members of the public. Justice IG to launch review FBI handling of Clinton probe Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said the review was prompted by requests from federal lawmakers and members of the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC