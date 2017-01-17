Jared Kushner's Brother Joins Anti-Trump March in Washington

Among the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators who gathered Saturday in Washington D.C. as part of the Women's March on Washington against President Donald Trump was reportedly one surprising protester: Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared. According to the Washingtonian website, Kushner explained to curious marchers who recognized him, that he was only "observing" the event.

