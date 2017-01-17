Jared Kushner's Brother Joins Anti-Trump March in Washington
Among the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators who gathered Saturday in Washington D.C. as part of the Women's March on Washington against President Donald Trump was reportedly one surprising protester: Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared. According to the Washingtonian website, Kushner explained to curious marchers who recognized him, that he was only "observing" the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC