Ivanka Trump's Swanky New Home In Washington
The daughter of the president-elect has selected a house in the North West neighborhood of D.C. for her family to live in while her father occupies the White House for at least the next four years, Washingtonian reported Tuesday. The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom, 6,870-square-foot home in the Kalorama neighborhood is valued at an estimated $5 million, and sold for $5.5 million in late December.
