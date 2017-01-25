In Defense of Expertise
In the late afternoon of its first day in session, the 115th Congress reinstated a long-dormant measure known as the Holman Rule. This abstruse piece of law allows legislators to cut funding for individual programs or, even more surgically, reduce the salaries of individual federal workers to a dollar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC