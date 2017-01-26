How to work at home in style

A couple on Washington's Bainbridge Island designs timeless furnishings and accessories from a historic home that doubles as their studio Husband and wife team Chelsea and James Minola met while they were students at Rhode Island School of Design. They launched their environmentally conscious design company Grain in 2007 from their craftsman-style farmhouse home that's listed on the Bainbridge Island Historical Register.

