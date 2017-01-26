How to work at home in style
A couple on Washington's Bainbridge Island designs timeless furnishings and accessories from a historic home that doubles as their studio Husband and wife team Chelsea and James Minola met while they were students at Rhode Island School of Design. They launched their environmentally conscious design company Grain in 2007 from their craftsman-style farmhouse home that's listed on the Bainbridge Island Historical Register.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunset Magazine.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC