GOP proposes major changes in the way Washington taxes and spends on...
A plan that would send more money to public schools and significantly alter Washington's property tax system was unveiled Friday by Senate Republicans. It would reduce property taxes for many residents in 2019 by eliminating the current maintenance and operations levy for school districts, and institute a new statewide property tax levy.
