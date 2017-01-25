Gettysburg man's sculpted presidents net $19K ata

Chuck Caldwell's handmade president figurines were a surprise hit at the Hall of Presidents and First Ladies auction, earning more than $19,000 in bids. Gettysburg man's sculpted presidents net $19K at auction Chuck Caldwell's handmade president figurines were a surprise hit at the Hall of Presidents and First Ladies auction, earning more than $19,000 in bids.

