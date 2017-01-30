Getting There: Upgrade your Washington driver's license or you may...
An enhanced state driver's license may be needed to board an airplane in Washington as early as next year. After the deadline, a regular state driver's license in Washington won't qualify and won't get you on a plane, either for domestic or international flights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|8 hr
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC