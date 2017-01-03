George Washington gets a man bun at new DC restaurant

George Washington is getting a hipster makeover - complete with a man bun, some classic shades, and a leather bracelet - in a painting at a new Washington restaurant. The owners of Farmers & Distillers, which opened last month in the District's Chinatown neighborhood, commissioned an oil painting of a hipster-fied version of the nation's first president, according to Washingtonian magazine .

