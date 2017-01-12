Five ways repealing the Affordable Care Act will impact Washingtonians
From Rep. Pramila Jayapal President-elect Donald Trump and the congressional Republicans have called to repeal the Affordable Care Act, privatize Medicare, make massive cuts to Medicaid, increase prescription drug prices, and defund Planned Parenthood - taking away health care from millions of working families across the country. 'Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, thousands of families in Washington state have been able to get quality, affordable health care,' said Rep. Jayapal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC