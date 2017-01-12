Five ways repealing the Affordable Care Act will impact Washingtonians

From Rep. Pramila Jayapal President-elect Donald Trump and the congressional Republicans have called to repeal the Affordable Care Act, privatize Medicare, make massive cuts to Medicaid, increase prescription drug prices, and defund Planned Parenthood - taking away health care from millions of working families across the country. 'Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, thousands of families in Washington state have been able to get quality, affordable health care,' said Rep. Jayapal.

