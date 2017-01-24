First Read's Seven Questions for 2017
First Read is a morning briefing from Meet the Press and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter. With the brand-new year, with a new Congress that begins today, and with a new administration taking office in less than three weeks, here are our seven questions for 2017: There is little doubt that change is coming to Washington with Donald Trump as president, whether it's the rollback of President Barack Obama's policies or the Tweeter-in-Chief who's willing to defy the norms and previous protocols.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec 4
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
