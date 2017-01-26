European leaders oppose Trump travel ban, far right applauds
Merkel said there's no solution yet to the problem of how to fairly ... . President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC