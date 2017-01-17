Donald Trump pledges to 'unify' Americans
Washington: A day ahead of his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump on Friday said he is going to unite the country as he promised the Americans to work hard and turn things around. "We are going to unify our country and we will make America great again.
