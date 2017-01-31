DeVos may have used official's remark...

DeVos may have used official's remarks without attribution

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., accompanied by the committee's ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, during the committee's executive session to discuss the nomination of Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes... 7 hr SirPrize 8
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... 16 hr spud 2
Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made Mon elephant1941 1
News Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I... Jan 16 Democrats for Trump 4
News Is it time to get rid of the electoral college? Dec '16 coyote505 3
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec '16 rider 276,625
News The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Wolf 51
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC