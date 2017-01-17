Concerns as new rules aim to curb manure pollution
Washington environmental regulators have released new permit rules aimed at reducing the amount of manure that gets into rivers and lakes as well as groundwater from animal feedlots. The Capital Press reports that the rules will change the regulatory landscape for the state's 230 dairies with more than 200 cows, as well as other concentrated animal feeding operations.
