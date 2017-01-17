Coastal areas feel strong winds Wednesday morning
File photo -- Storm watchers gather at Waikiki Beach near Ilwaco, Wash., to see the storm crash against the cliffs, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. The National Weather Service said a front has brought strong winds to the Oregon and Washington coasts Jan. 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC