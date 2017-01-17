'Can a 1930 document control our actions 86 years later?' ...
The fight over 3,166 square feet of land and one ~100-foot tree is in the hands of city Hearing Examiner Sue Tanner , who is awaiting final written arguments after her 2+-hour hearing on the case. We first reported on the clash seven months ago , when neighbors went public with their hopes of keeping the city from granting a special exception to allow a house to be built at 3036 39th SW , taking out a towering Ponderosa Pine which meets the city's definition of "exceptional tree" and has been dubbed the "gentle giant" of the neighborhood.
