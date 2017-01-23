Bonner County shooting suspect released from hospital
The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force reports that the man accused of shooting and wounding two Bonner County deputies on Martin Luther King Day has been released from the hospital. Authorities report Adam Foster was released from Kootenai Health Tuesday.
