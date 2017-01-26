Big bye-bye for Washington's Bao Bao

It was sunny and the mercury hit 59 degrees Wednesday noon as giant panda Bao Bao at the Smithsonian's National Zoo sat on a tree branch in his yard rubbing his butt and drawing laughter from the crowds. Immediately next door, two other giant pandas, Mei Xiang and her 17-month-old cub Bei Bei, were also putting on a show - with Mei Xiang taking a stroll as Bei Bei lounged in the grass.

