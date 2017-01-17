Badly-behaved Senate Republicans are an embarrassment to the State of Washington
It's only been ten days since the sixty-fifth Washington State Legislature convened for its long session, but already, the bad behavior of Senate Republicans suggests it's going to be very difficult for the state's lawmaking branch to get much of anything done before the session is scheduled to end on April 23rd. Washingtonians have a reasonable expectation that their representatives will work together to govern despite their differences, and while Republicans occasionally pay lip service to this idea, it is evident from their actions that they relish creating gridlock and resent not having total control over state government like their federal counterparts do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Progressive Institute.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,625
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC