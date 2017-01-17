Badly-behaved Senate Republicans are ...

Badly-behaved Senate Republicans are an embarrassment to the State of Washington

It's only been ten days since the sixty-fifth Washington State Legislature convened for its long session, but already, the bad behavior of Senate Republicans suggests it's going to be very difficult for the state's lawmaking branch to get much of anything done before the session is scheduled to end on April 23rd. Washingtonians have a reasonable expectation that their representatives will work together to govern despite their differences, and while Republicans occasionally pay lip service to this idea, it is evident from their actions that they relish creating gridlock and resent not having total control over state government like their federal counterparts do.

