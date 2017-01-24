As deaths mount, lawmakers seek to ban all handheld device use in cars

As deaths mount from distracted-driving crashes , victims and safety activists are gearing up for Washington state's 2017 legislative session, where they will seek to ban virtually all use of handheld devices by motorists. State Rep. Jessyn Farrell , D-Seattle, and Sen. Ann Rivers , R-La Center, are drafting a bill tentatively called the Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Act.

