As deaths mount, lawmakers seek to ba...

As deaths mount, lawmakers seek to ban all handheld device use in cars

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

As deaths mount from distracted-driving crashes , victims and safety activists are gearing up for Washington state's 2017 legislative session, where they will seek to ban virtually all use of handheld devices by motorists. State Rep. Jessyn Farrell , D-Seattle, and Sen. Ann Rivers , R-La Center, are drafting a bill tentatively called the Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is it time to get rid of the electoral college? Dec 21 coyote505 3
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09) Dec 19 Wolf 51
News The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed... Dec 16 Saskatoon Sojourn... 6
News Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o... Dec 14 Fcvk tRump 23
News Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07) Dec 4 Patriot 1,864
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Nov '16 Swamp Cabinet 50
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC