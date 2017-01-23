Abolish Washington's death penalty? Deep divide remains in state Legislature
Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks Mondayin Olympia to announce that he and Gov. Jay Inslee, far left, have proposed legislation to abolish the death penalty in the state. Attorney General Bob Ferguson's proposal to repeal Washington's death penalty came with a bipartisan flourish that isn't often seen at the Capitol.
